He was the BJP's star campaigner in the last assembly polls in West Bengal. However, he has not been in active politics since then. Will Mithun Chakraborty be seen in an active role in Bengal politics again? That's the million dollar question now. This time the buzz was increased by the 'Disco Dancer' himself. He said, "I could not come so long because of my ill health. Let politics be in place of politics. But the news that I have received is very sad that there has been unrest after the vote."

And in the meantime, there is a strong buzz about Mithun Chakraborty. According to souces, BJP plans to activate BJP's organisation in Bengal by making Mithun Chakraborty an MP in Rajya Sabha. Mithun is all set to replace Rupa Ganguly in Rajya Sabha! Recently, the term of the Rajya Sabha posts of Roopa Gangopadhyay and Swapan Dasgupta came to an end. The presidential election is ahead. Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in that election. The Centre wants to fill the BJP's vacancy in the Rajya Sabha before the election of the Vice President.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty's arrival in Kolkata creates BUZZ around his evening visit to BJP office

2 votes are important enough for the BJP in the vice presidential election. According to sources, the candidates for these two seats, which have fallen vacant from Bengal, will be from Bengal only. This is what the Centre has assured the state leadership. After that, Mithun Chakraborty came to Kolkata at the behest of Delhi. Mithun came to the state office yesterday and held a meeting with state president Sukanta Majumdar. Initial discussions were held on how Mithun will be used actively for the state BJP in the coming days, sources said.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty coming to Kolkata, UPROAR after Bengal BJP State Chief said THIS

State president Sukanta Majumdar welcomed Mithun Chakraborty at Murlidhar Sen Lane. There were leaders like Rahul Sinha, Rudranil Ghosh. Explaining that he would be in full swing for the BJP this time, Mithun said, "I will continue to do the work that the party has given me."