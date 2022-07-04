gallery,

Will Mithun Chakraborty be seen in an active role in Bengal politics? That's the million dollar question now. Mithun Chakraborty arrived in Kolkata this morning. However, he refused to comment before the media at Kolkata airport. However, according to BJP sources, Mithun Chakraborty is scheduled to visit the BJP state office at 5 pm today. He is also scheduled to have a meeting with state president Sukanta Majumdar there. But what's the meeting about? According to sources, the saffron camp will also hold a 'Prabhas' programme in Bengal in 19 Lok Sabha constituencies for public relations. Mithun is likely to take part in a 'Prabhas' programme in one of the Lok Sabha constituencies tomorrow.

gallery,

Mithun Chakraborty was also involved in the campaign that the saffron camp had created in the state in the last assembly elections. He was seen in the political arena of Bengal in support of BJP candidates in a series of campaigning programmes from the road show. But after the assembly poll results, he was not seen in any of the BJP's programmes. But Mithun Chakraborty had appealed in a video message in support of BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul in the recent by-election (Asansol Lok Sabha constituency). So speculation around, is Mithun, who has kept himself hidden from politics for a long time, returning to politics? gallery,

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty coming to Kolkata, UPROAR after Bengal BJP State Chief said THISgallery,

Mithun Chakraborty is scheduled to visit BJP's state office at 5 pm today. Mithun Chakraborty is also likely to have a meeting with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar there. Mithun Chakraborty is scheduled to visit one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Tuesday under the BJP's special public relations programme 'Prabhas' programme.gallery,

gallery,