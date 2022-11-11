topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MK STALIN ON RAJIV GANDHI KILLING VERDICT

MK Stalin's 1st reaction on SC's Rajiv Gandhi killing order: 'It underscores...'

Chief Minister MK Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK, said that his party had championed the cause of their release while in Opposition too.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:02 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

MK Stalin's 1st reaction on SC's Rajiv Gandhi killing order: 'It underscores...'

The Supreme Court judgment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case demonstrated that Governors should not put the decisions of elected governments on the back burner, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. Welcoming the release of the six convicts in the Rajiv case, the Chief Minister said: "This judgment as well of the Supreme Court forms the basis that Governors should not put the decisions and resolutions of elected governments in the back burner."

Stalin said the ruling is historic as it reinforced the cornerstone of democratic principles. The Chief Minister, also the president of ruling DMK, said that his party had championed the cause of their release while in Opposition too. After assuming power last year, his government urged the Centre to release them, writing to then President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and backed the legal struggle for setting them free.

He said the Governor (Banwarilal Purohit and later R N Ravi) had put the Tamil Nadu government's Cabinet decision (during the AIADMK regime in 2018) to release the convicts in cold storage. Continuously, his party-led government exerted pressure on the Raj Bhavan to accord sanction for the release of the convicts, he said.

Live Tv

MK Stalin on Rajiv Gandhi killing verdictRajiv Gandhi Killing CaseRajiv Gandhi assasination

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup