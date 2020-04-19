हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Mobile coronavirus COVID-19 testing van launched in Delhi's Central District

The vehicle will be able to cater to narrow lanes, larger and dense areas of District Central, increasing the number of samples collected in a day.

Mobile coronavirus COVID-19 testing van launched in Delhi&#039;s Central District

New Delhi: The battle against COVID-19 in Delhi is on war footing with a number of measures being taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. However, the key to fight this pandemic is testing, tracing and treatment. So, the District Magistrate of Delhi's Central District launched a COVID-19 testing machine on wheel. 

"It was important to make testing viable, accessible and at the same time ensuring safety of health workers. Therefore, Central District has initiated the 'TESTING OF COVID-19 ON WHEELS' which shall cover the length and breadth of lanes and bylanes of Delhi," said Nidhi Shrivastav DM Central District.

The vehicle will be able to cater to narrow lanes, larger and dense areas of District Central, increasing the number of samples collected in a day. The mobile van can collect two samples at a time. It will take both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, seal them tight in double packing and transfer the sample to the testing facility. 

coronavirus india, coronavirus outbreak,

The vehicle is fitted with an inverter, an ice box to keep the samples intact. The mobile van is attached with a speaker to make announcements as it goes on rounds.

It will not only save time but also the people who are collecting the samples. The person who will collect the sample will be in the enclosure, so will not have to wear PPE. 

Delhi's Central District has been severely affected by the pandemic and has seven containment zones.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 15,712 and the death toll climbed to 507, till 9.50 am on Sunday (April 19). 

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
