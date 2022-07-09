NewsIndia
MONEKYPOX

Monkeypox in India update: Kolkata suspect's test report OUT.. check result here

Monkeypox in India: The authorities of the hospital, where he has been admitted, confirmed the development and said that the youth will now be treated for chicken pox. He will be released from the hospital soon.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
  • Monkeypox virus victim suspect tests negative
  • Youth was admitted on Friday
  • Youth will now be treated for chicken pox case

Trending Photos

Monkeypox in India update: Kolkata suspect's test report OUT.. check result here

Bringing a major relief for the people of Kolkata and the West Bengal health department, the youth who was admitted to a city-based hospital on Friday as a monkeypox virus victim suspect, has tested negative. The report of his blood sample and rash fluid came to Kolkata on Friday from the National Institute of Virology in Pune and no trace of monkeypox virus has been detected in the report.

The authorities of the hospital, where he has been admitted, confirmed the development and said that the youth will now be treated for chicken pox. He will be released from the hospital soon.

The said youth, who had returned to the country from Europe, developed rashes and symptoms of monkeypox. Reports of monkeypox victims have been reported from different western countries. In wake of that, the union government has already alerted the authorities of different states in the country. The airport authorities have also been directed to immediately isolate any passenger showing symptoms of monkeypox.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?