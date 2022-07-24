Monkeypox reaches Delhi: Centre to hold review meeting amid new virus scare

Monkeypox Outbreak: As the threat of Monkeypox outbreak continue to expand its horizon in India with the country’s fourth confirmed case being reported in Delhi, after Kerala, the Centre on Sunday said that a high-level review meeting on Monkeypox will be held by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today afternoon. The review meeting was held by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, reported ANI. The meeting comes as a 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital as a suspected case of Monkeypox. A confirmation of the diagnosis has been done by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, said the Ministry.

According to the ministry, the man is presently being recovered at the designated isolation centre at Lok Nayak Hospital. The patient has no travel history.

"Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners etc are being carried out. A high-level review of the situation has been planned by DGHS at 3 pm today," added the Ministry.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged people not to panic and assured them that the government is monitoring the situation as the first confirmed case of Monkeypox was logged in the national capital.

How is Delhi govt preparing to handle the Monkeypox crisis

According to Kejriwal, separate isolation wards have been made at LNJP hospital for Monkeypox-infected patients.

"First case of Monkeypox detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There`s no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

The first case of the Monkeypox virus originated in India on July 14 after a UAE traveller returned to Kerala. He has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.India reported its second case of monkeypox in Kerala`s Kannur district on July 18.

(With ANI inputs)