There is growing concern around the world about the transmission of MonkeyPox ( Moneypox). In Argentina (Argentia), two people have been infected. Monkey pox has spread mainly to countries in Europe and North America. According to the World Health Organization, 200 cases of infection have been reported so far. They have been found in countries where monkeypox infections are not usually found.

Monkeypox India

In this situation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that India is fully prepared for this situation of increasing infections. An ICMR official said that monkey pox has not been busted in India so far. The ICMR told ANI that India is ready for the infection as it is spreading to Europe, THE US and other countries as well. There has been no news in India yet.

Monkeypox Cases

Maria van Kerkhove, covid-19 technical head of the World Health Organization, said that more cases of monkeypox infection will come to the fore if more surveillance is started. However, he said the infection could be prevented. He has given a message to the countries to monitor them more.

Monkeypox symptoms and causes

Experts say that monkey pox can spread the infection from bites of animals infected. It can also spread from the blood, hair, plasma of infected animals. Even if the meat of the infected animal is not cooked according to the proper method, there is a possibility of getting infected with monkey pox. They also say that monkey pox can be spread to another person from the clothes, bed, towels of the infected person.

In the meantime, tomato flu has been seen in the country. At least 80 children are already affected by the fever in Kollam district of Kerala. It is known that it is mainly in the child's body. Almost all of the affected children are reported to be under the age of 5. There are similarities with the symptoms or symptoms of diseases like pox, chikungunya. There are symptoms such as pain, high fever, fatigue.