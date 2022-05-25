हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD

Monsoon expected in Kerala on May 27, seasonal rainfall expected to be normal: IMD

Representational image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the onset of monsoon in Kerala is expected on May 27 and the seasonal rainfall is likely to be normal. "Seasonal monsoon rainfall is expected to be normal. 99 per cent rainfall is expected. Onset of Monsoon in Kerala expected on May 27. In the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa region, and other parts of state will also receive light rainfall," IMD Mumbai Head Jayanta Sarkar told ANI.

"Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South and East central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," the weather department said.

