After Ghulam Nabi Azad left Congress, the process of people leaving the party in support of him continues. On Tuesday, 65 leaders resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. After this, on Wednesday also 42 leaders left the party. All these leaders say that they will join the newly formed party of Ghulam Nabi Azad. In this way, more than 100 party leaders have resigned in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. These leaders also include former deputy CM Tara Chand.

Speculations are rife in Jammu and Kashmir next year and supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad say that his party is going to contest all 90 seats. Ghulam Nabi Azad's rally is going to be held at Sainik Farms in Jammu and before that the way Congressmen are resigning, it is a challenge for the party to save its base in the Union Territory. Let us inform you that Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party, after a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi. Azad had said that the entire Congress system had collapsed as soon as Rahul Gandhi came into politics.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has intensified efforts to form his party. He is scheduled to address a rally in Jammu on September 4. This will be his first public event after leaving Congress. It is believed that during this rally he can announce his party. The important thing is that on September 4, Rahul Gandhi is going to address the rally 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' in Delhi. This protest of Congress will be affected due to the program of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Azad said after his resignation that this is just the beginning. This is being taken to mean that in the coming days, there may be an increase in attacks on Congress from his side.

The rebellion of Ghulam Nabi Azad can give tension to the party in the coming days even outside Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, veteran Congressmen like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma met Azad in Delhi. In such a situation, there are speculations that these leaders can also give some setbacks to Congress in the coming days. It is to inform you that Anand Sharma had resigned from the post of President of the Himachal Pradesh Campaign Committee. He had said that no talk was made to him regarding the election preparations in the state. He was given this responsibility without any discussion.