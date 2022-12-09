New Delhi: In a strange case, the Supreme Court fined a penalty of Rs 25,000 on a petitioner for seeking a compensation of Rs 75 lakh from Google India. He asked the Court to order YouTube to pay him Rs 75,000 as he had got distracted by explicit advertisement on the platform. The SC scrapped the plea from the petitioners and scolded him to file this absurd petition. This riveting but absurd case came from Madhya Pradesh resident who blamed explicit content on YouTube platform to distract him. Therefore, he couldn’t clear a competitive examination.

The Bench headed by Justices Sanjay Kaul and Abhay S. Oka dismissed the petition and expressed shock and disbelief. It said, “"This is one of the most atrocious petitions ever filed under Article 32."

The Court added, “One of the most atrocious petitions filed by the petitioner stating that while he was preparing for MP Police exams, he subscribed to YouTube where there were sexual advertisements. He sought notice from YouTube and a ban on nudity in ads and Rs 75 lakh compensation. If you do not like the ad, do not watch it. Why he watched the ad is his prerogative. Such petitions are a waste of judicial time.”

Even Justice Kaul asked the petitioners rhetorically, “Kis cheez ki damages chahiye? Aap internet dekhte ho isiliye, ya internet dekhne ke waaje se exam mein pass nahi ho paaye, isiliye? (For what you want damages? You just watch the Internet or you failed the example because you use the Internet?)