DYSON AIR PURIFYING HEADPHONE

Dyson launches new headphones with detachable air purifier; Check price, specs, and other key details

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Tech products company Dyson has developed state-of-the-craft headphones that come with a detachable visor for nose and mouth for purifying air when you are using it. The advanced technology has noise-cancellation feature for immersive audio experience that is engineered for ultra-low distortion. Moreover, the headphones will connect to the MyDyson app for real-time environment updates.

Other features include up to 50 hours audio and save energy with auto on-off sensors. Moreover, it can purify air up to 4 hours in a single charge. However, the device comes with a whopping cost of $949, which will be around Rs 78,146.

Dyson headphones cum air-purifier specs

Pure Dyson Audio

The headphones sports advanced eight noise-cancellation microphones monitor surrounding noise 384,000 times a second, cancelling background noises. Moreover, it has two additional microphones for telephony and transparency systems.

It also engineered for ultra-low distortion for intelligent signal processing combined with active noise cancellation reduced distortion. The device comes with the full audio spectrum for absolute clarity in bass, mids and highs.

Other feature includes up to 50 hours audio and save energy with auto on-off sensors.

Contact-free visor for purified air

You can magnetically attach the visor to channel for a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth, without touching your face. It will provide hygienic air delivery and comfortable breathing.

The product sports 2-stage filtration system capable of filtering city fumes and pollutants. So, wherever you are, you can breathe purified air.

