Dyson launches new headphones with detachable air purifier; Check price, specs, and other key details

New Delhi: Tech products company Dyson has developed state-of-the-craft headphones that come with a detachable visor for nose and mouth for purifying air when you are using it. The advanced technology has noise-cancellation feature for immersive audio experience that is engineered for ultra-low distortion. Moreover, the headphones will connect to the MyDyson app for real-time environment updates.

Other features include up to 50 hours audio and save energy with auto on-off sensors. Moreover, it can purify air up to 4 hours in a single charge. However, the device comes with a whopping cost of $949, which will be around Rs 78,146.

Dyson Zone™ headphones with air purification are engineered for ultra-low distortion. With active noise cancellation, for an immersive listening experience. Experience up to 50 hrs audio run time & faithful, full-spectrum audio reproduction.https://t.co/v7tagWgLOh#DysonZone pic.twitter.com/GzylVvDccU — Dyson (@Dyson) December 8, 2022

Dyson headphones cum air-purifier specs

Pure Dyson Audio

The headphones sports advanced eight noise-cancellation microphones monitor surrounding noise 384,000 times a second, cancelling background noises. Moreover, it has two additional microphones for telephony and transparency systems.

It also engineered for ultra-low distortion for intelligent signal processing combined with active noise cancellation reduced distortion. The device comes with the full audio spectrum for absolute clarity in bass, mids and highs.

Contact-free visor for purified air

You can magnetically attach the visor to channel for a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth, without touching your face. It will provide hygienic air delivery and comfortable breathing.

The product sports 2-stage filtration system capable of filtering city fumes and pollutants. So, wherever you are, you can breathe purified air.