Mukarram Jah, titular Nizam of Hyderabad, dies aged 89 in Turkey

Hyderabad: The titular Nizam of Hyderabad and the grandson of the last ruler of Hyderabad Nizam Osman Ali Khan, Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah, Asaf Jah VIII, has passed away in Turkey. He was 89. Prince Mukarram Jah, who was suffering ailments for some time, passed away at 10.30 p.m. in Istanbul, his office informed on Sunday. He was the eighth Nizam of the royal dynasty which came to power in 1724.

"We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul late last night at 10.30 p.m. (IST)," a release issued by his office stated.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with his mortal remains on Tuesday.

On arrival, the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.

Mukarram Jah was anointed as Nizam VIII at the Chowmahalla Palace on April 6, 1967. He was chosen by his grandfather Nizam Osman Ali Khan as his successor, bypassing his own sons in the process.

Born in France to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durrushehvar in 1933, Mukarram Jah lived for many years in Australia before moving to Turkey.