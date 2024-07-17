New Delhi: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father was killed at his residence in Darbhanga on Monday night. The tragedy comes amidst a backdrop of political realignments ahead of the state's upcoming challenges. The ADG said the body had deep wounds caused by a sharp-edged object on the chest and abdomen and has been sent for autopsy. Here are the top updates of the high-profile alleged murder case:

Police Detains 4 In Mukesh Sahani Father's Killing

In a press release from SSP Darbhanga, it was revealed that the police reviewed CCTV footage and noticed four individuals entering Jitan Sahani's residence. Shortly thereafter, the suspects exited the house. The police identified and detained these individuals. The Darbhanga police then interrogated the suspects, investigating their cell phone records, criminal backgrounds, connections with the deceased, and the purpose of their late-night visit.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday condemned the killing of Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani and asked the Bihar government to give severe punishment to the murderers, and provide justice to the Sahni family.

In a post on X, Rahul said, "The news of the brutal murder of Jitan Sahni ji, founder of Vikasheel Insaan Party, former minister of Bihar and father of our colleague from INDIA, Shri Mukesh Sahni ji, is extremely painful. I express my condolences to Mukesh ji and his entire family and strongly condemn this heinous crime. It is expected from the Bihar government that it should take immediate action and give severe punishment to the murderers, and provide justice to the Sahni family," he added.

विकासशील इंसान पार्टी के संस्थापक, बिहार के पूर्व मंत्री और INDIA के हमारे साथी श्री मुकेश सहनी जी के पिता श्री जीतन सहनी जी की निर्मम हत्या का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।



मुकेश जी और उनके समस्त परिवार को अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और इस निंदनीय अपराध की कड़ी भर्त्सना करता…

RJD Slams Nitish Kumar Govt.

The killing has intensified the political discourse in the state, with RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav criticising the Nitish Kumar government, alleging a breakdown in law and order. "No day goes by without a murder...The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind," Yadav remarked, highlighting widespread concerns over safety and governance.

Bihar Dy CM Choudhary Assures Action

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has assured action in the case. Reacting to the incident, Choudhary said, "Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family." Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh also pledged government action, emphasising that the investigation was ongoing and promising justice for the victim's family. "The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously," BJP MP Giriraj Singh affirmed.

Jitan Sahani, a former Bihar government minister, was a prominent figure within the VIP Party led by his son, Mukesh Sahani.