Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav turns 82; posters put up at Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow

Though there are no formal celebrations on the occasion in view of the pandemic, hoardings have been put up all over the state capital wishing the leader on his birthday.

File photo

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is celebrating his 82nd birthday on Sunday (November 22). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called up and wished the veteran leader on the occasion.

The Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade set up a blood donation camp and distributed fruits at local hospitals.

Lucknow visuals: Posters put up at Samajwadi Party (SP) office on its founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday.

The veteran leader is not likely to participate in the celebrations since he has been facing health issues.

His younger brother and president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), Shivpal Singh Yadav, has asked his party workers to celebrate the occasion with simplicity.

Tags:
Mulayam Singh YadavMulayam Singh Yadav birthday
