NewsIndia
MULAYAM SINGH YADAV

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU in Gurugram

The 82-year-old SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted for several days but on Sunday he has been shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife Sadhana Gupta passed away in July this year
  • Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party

Trending Photos

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU in Gurugram

Gurugram: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav`s health deteriorated on Sunday and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. The 82-year-old SP leader was admitted for several days but on Sunday he has been shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav left for Delhi from Lucknow as soon as he received the news of his father`s health.

Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away in July this year. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day