Mumbai: 15 people injured as fire breaks out in a building in Wadala (E)

At least 15 people were injured on Friday when a fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Wadala (E). The incident took place on the first floor of Shree Ganesh Sai SRA building near Barkat Ali Naka in Kamla Ram Nagar of Wadala (E) around 3 am.

The injured people were rushed to the KEM Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable now. Dr Shrikant, CMO KEM Hospital, said, "15 people were admitted, their condition stable now."

The fire has been brought under control.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.