Mumbai-Colaba Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Rahul Narwekar vs Heera Dewasi Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Colaba Assembly seat is a key constituency in the Mumbai City district of Maharashtra. It is one of six Assembly segments under the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, alongside Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, and Mumbadevi. The constituency went to polls on November 20 during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The 2024 elections have set the stage for a fierce contest between BJP's Rahul Narvekar, who is also the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, and Heera Dewasi from the Congress. Several independent candidates are also in the fray.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP's Rahul Narwekar secured the seat with 57,420 votes, defeating Congress's Ashok Jagtap, who received 41,225 votes. Earlier, in the 2014 elections, BJP's Raj K Purohit emerged victorious with 52,608 votes, while Shiv Sena's Pandurang Sakpal stood second with 28,821 votes.
The counting of votes is currently underway. Stay tuned for live updates.
