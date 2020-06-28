Mumbai man hangs himself after killing his three children

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man residing in Maharashtra's Nalasopara area committed suicide after killing his three children on Saturday. As per sources, the man named Kailash Parmar was suffering from financial crisis and was also having disputes with his wife and family.

Kailash Parmar slit the throat of his 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter and another 5-year-old daughter.

A case has been registered in Tulinj police station and the police have initiated an investigation in the matter. Nala Sopara is a town in Palghar district of Maharashtra.