trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714594
NewsIndia
MAHALAXMI RACECOURSE

Mumbai News: India's Most Famous Racecourse to Become Mumbai's 'Oxygen', What is the government’s the Full Plan?

The government of Maharashtra has made a plan regarding the area around this racetrack, which will turn this place into an 'oxygen cylinder' for the breaths of pollution-stricken Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai News: India's Most Famous Racecourse to Become Mumbai's 'Oxygen', What is the government’s the Full Plan?

Maharashtra News - The Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai has been famous across the country. This racecourse, which sees bets of millions of rupees on horses daily, has also been a part of the shooting for dozens of movies. Now, the government of Maharashtra has made a plan regarding the area around this racetrack, which will turn this place into an 'oxygen cylinder' for the breaths of pollution-stricken Mumbai. In fact, the Maharashtra government is planning to transform a large part of the Mahalaxmi Racetrack into a park and dedicate it to the public. Under this plan, the racetrack will be converted into a park with beautiful landscaping for the general public.

However, people trying to seize this expensive land for commercial reasons have started spreading rumours about this redevelopment plan. This includes few club members of the race course , who are trying to make this project controversial by spreading false facts. However, most members of the club are supporting the government in this project. The government has now made it clear that a park will be built here for the public.

The Club's Lease Ended in 2013

According to government officials, the club's lease on this racetrack already ended in 2013. Despite this, some political people among the club's members are continuously using this land for their benefit. It is being said that these are the people who are creating obstacles for the public to benefit from the park that will be built here, so that their commercial interests continue.

Government's Statement on Rumours

Regarding rumours related to this park, the government has already clarified that there is no proposal to build any kind of amusement park here. No new construction will be done at this place; instead, work will be done to enhance its beauty and it will be kept open for the public. The government has a complete plan to transform the Mahalaxmi Racetrack into a park. Under this plan, redevelopment of the land excluding the current club and racing track will take place. A public park and theme park will be developed on about 120 acres of land, which will be open to the public.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber