Maharashtra News - The Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai has been famous across the country. This racecourse, which sees bets of millions of rupees on horses daily, has also been a part of the shooting for dozens of movies. Now, the government of Maharashtra has made a plan regarding the area around this racetrack, which will turn this place into an 'oxygen cylinder' for the breaths of pollution-stricken Mumbai. In fact, the Maharashtra government is planning to transform a large part of the Mahalaxmi Racetrack into a park and dedicate it to the public. Under this plan, the racetrack will be converted into a park with beautiful landscaping for the general public.

However, people trying to seize this expensive land for commercial reasons have started spreading rumours about this redevelopment plan. This includes few club members of the race course , who are trying to make this project controversial by spreading false facts. However, most members of the club are supporting the government in this project. The government has now made it clear that a park will be built here for the public.

The Club's Lease Ended in 2013

According to government officials, the club's lease on this racetrack already ended in 2013. Despite this, some political people among the club's members are continuously using this land for their benefit. It is being said that these are the people who are creating obstacles for the public to benefit from the park that will be built here, so that their commercial interests continue.

Government's Statement on Rumours

Regarding rumours related to this park, the government has already clarified that there is no proposal to build any kind of amusement park here. No new construction will be done at this place; instead, work will be done to enhance its beauty and it will be kept open for the public. The government has a complete plan to transform the Mahalaxmi Racetrack into a park. Under this plan, redevelopment of the land excluding the current club and racing track will take place. A public park and theme park will be developed on about 120 acres of land, which will be open to the public.