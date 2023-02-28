Mumbai Police On High Alert, Launches Search To Nab 'Pak-Trained Dangerous' Man On NIA Info

Mumbai: Mumbai Police are on high alert mode and have launched a search to trace a 'Pakistan-trained dangerous' man after receiving crucial information about his suspected activities in the city from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to Mumbai Police officials, "A search for the ''dangerous'' man has been launched after an e-mail was received from the city unit of NIA about his suspicious movements.

"The e-mail from the NIA was received on Sunday afternoon, following which all agencies were put on alert. The NIA communication identified the suspect as Sarfaraz Memon who it said had entered Mumbai, the official said, adding that as Memon hails from Madhya Pradesh, the police in that state have also been alerted.

"While informing about the suspect, NIA officials also shared details like an Aadhaar card, a driving license and a passport. As per information received, the suspect has received training in China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan," the police official said.

In its communication, the NIA reportedly warned that his man could pose a serious threat to Mumbai`s law and order situation. The central anti-terror agency, which is tracking him, said that Memon had reached Mumbai and advised the city police to be more vigilant as he is an "enemy of the state".

A senior Mumbai Police officer later confirmed that an e-mail was received from the NIA and a search is on for the man, according to news agency PTI. Based on the communication received from the NIA, the Mumbai Police has now sought more information about the “dangerous” man from Indore Police.

It may be recalled that in the past couple of months, the Mumbai Police have received several threats of possible terror strikes, but all proved to be hoaxes.