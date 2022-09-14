Mumbai rains: Overnight rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of city, yellow alert issued - Check IMD's forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg as heavy rains continued to lash several districts of Maharashtra. The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai`s Sion area. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the next five days.

The Met Office has also issued an `Orange` alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara in view of the heavy rain forecast. Meanwhile, due to incessant rainfall several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging. A cyclonic circulation is likely to increase the intensity of rainfall over the weekend as well.

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.

According to IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 13 and 15, heavy rainfall on September 14 and 16, and moderate rain on September 17.

Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Mumbai,Thane and Sindhudurg pic.twitter.com/oMNJzisObE — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 12, according to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report. A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state.