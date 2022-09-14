NewsIndia
MUMBAI RAINS

Mumbai rains: Overnight rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of city, yellow alert issued - Check IMD's forecast

According to IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 13 and 15, heavy rainfall on September 14 and 16, and moderate rain on September 17.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mumbai rains: Overnight rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of city, yellow alert issued - Check IMD's forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg as heavy rains continued to lash several districts of Maharashtra. The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai`s Sion area. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the next five days.

The Met Office has also issued an `Orange` alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara in view of the heavy rain forecast. Meanwhile, due to incessant rainfall several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging. A cyclonic circulation is likely to increase the intensity of rainfall over the weekend as well. 

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.

According to IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 13 and 15, heavy rainfall on September 14 and 16, and moderate rain on September 17.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 12, according to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report. A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state. 

Live Tv

Mumbai RainsRainfall in MumbaiWeather UpdateIMDIndia Meteorological DepartmentRainfall todayRainfall in India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!