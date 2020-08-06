Mumbai's Colaba records rainfall of 293.8 mm, highest for August in 46 years

Mumbai: As heavy rains lash Mumbai and nearby areas of Thane and Palghar, the Meteorological Department’s Colaba centre recorded 293.8 mm of rain in 12 hours which is the highest rainfall received in a period of 24 hours for August since 1974.

The incessant rains in the city has severely effected traffic and the daily lives of the people. Also, the wind speeds caused a lot of devastation with a total of 112 reports of tree felling incidents, as many as six houses collapses and atleast 10 incidents of short circuit were reported and some power cuts.

The wind speeds recorded in South Mumbai was at an average of 70-80kmph, occasionally hitting 106kmph. The high intensity of the winds can be gauged from the fact that the normal wind speed ranges between 10-15kmph in monsoon while during Cyclone Nisarg had hit Alibaug at a windspeed of 106kmph.

The Mumbai Police has asked the people to stay indoors and alerted against venturing out near the shore or waterlogged areas. In case of any emergency, the police have asked the people to contact 100. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it’s extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas. Please Dial 100 in any emergency. Take care and stay safe Mumbai," it said.

In view of evolving situation in Maharashtra, NDRF has prepositioned 16 teams in with 4 teams in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, 1 team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Raigad while 5 teams have been assigned in Mumbai.

As Mumbai and adjoining areas are expected to receive rainfall, the Coast Guard has dispatched a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team of two officers and ten enrolled personnel for flood relief operations of flood-affected areas of Mahad and Raigarh districts.