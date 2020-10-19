Murder accused alleges gang-rape by 5 cops inside lock-up in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

REWA: A 20-year-old woman has accused five policemen of gang-raping her for almost 10 days inside a lock-up in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The woman, an accused in a murder case, said among the accused policemen also included the police station in-charge and sub-divisional police officers.

According to reports, the incident took place in May but came to light only this month when a few officials went visited the prison to carry out an inspection. The woman reportedly made allegations against the cops before officials during their visit, after which a judicial inquiry was initiated into the matter.

The woman told officials that five police personnel gangraped her on May 9 and May 21 inside the lock-up. She also claimed that a female constable had tried to stop the cops, but the police personnel reprimanded her.

Police, on the other hand, dismissed all the allegations, saying that the woman was arrested on May 21.

After the allegations of gangrape inside the police lockup, District and Sessions Court Judge Arun Kumar Singh wrote a letter to Rewa SP Rakesh Singh and ordered him to register a case against the five policemen and investigate the matter.

