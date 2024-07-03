Murud Janjira Fort: Freshwater Well In The Indian Fort Which Is Located In The Ocean

The Murud Janjira Fort was built by Malik Ambar, a leader of the Ahmednagar Sultanate. The fort, locally referred to as Janjira Fort, dates back to the late 17th century, but some sources state that its history could be traced back to the 1100s. The fort is surrounded by high walls, 40 feet tall, and took 22 years to complete. It covers an area of 22 acres and has 22 watchtowers, each with cannons left behind by the Siddiqui rulers. These cannons are still there, guarding the fort. The fort is built on a big oval-shaped rock in the Arabian Sea and covers a large area of 22 acres. It has strong defences like bastions, cannons, and careful entry points, making it look very strong and scary to enemies. It was designed to keep attackers out. That is the reason why the special fort on India's west coast was never defeated. Many powerful groups, including the British, Portuguese, Mughals, and Maratha Kings, tried to capture it but failed. That's why this 350-year-old fort is famous for being unconquerable

The entrance to Murud Janjira Fort is hidden behind walls, making it invisible from a short distance away. This clever design may have helped the fort avoid attacks, as enemies couldn't find the entrance even when they got close to the fort.

One of the most astonishing features of the Murud Janjira Fort is the freshwater lake present on its premises. This is a remarkable phenomenon since the fort is surrounded by the salty waters of the Arabian Sea. Despite being completely surrounded by saltwater, the lake remains filled with sweet, fresh water. The origin of this freshwater is a long-standing mystery that has puzzled people for centuries. Many have wondered where this water comes from, but the answer remains unknown.

The fort is open to visitors and you can visit Murud Janjira Fort, a great place to learn about history. The fort is surrounded by water on all sides, making it a unique and exciting place to explore. To get there, a boat is taken from the town of Murud to the fort's only entrance. If you like history, you won't want to miss this amazing fort.



(We don't promote superstition, this is just for informational purposes. Our goal is to provide facts and history, not to spread superstition or rumours. We want to educate and inform our readers about this amazing fort, its history, and its significance.)