'My Sisters Gang-Raped And Murdered In Imphal': Grieving Manipur Man Shares Heart-Wrenching Tale With DCW Chief - WATCH

NEW DELHI: Amid the Government-Opposition standoff over the Manipur naked women viral video incident, a man from the riots-hit northeastern state has told Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal that his two siblings were gang-raped and murdered in Imphal during the recent ethnic clashes. The brother of the victims told the DCW chief that neither any minister nor any official of the state administration has met his family yet.

Swati Maliwal also shared a video of her conversation with the man and said that she met the brother of the victims in Kangpokpi during her recent visit to Manipur and called the situation "very worrying".

The sisters, 21 and 24, were college students but were working at a mall in Imphal as the session was yet to start. “It was told that 21- and 24-year-old girls were gang-raped and murdered in Imphal. Met the girl's brother in the midst of a shootout in Manipur's Kongpokpi. He told that he hasn't even received the bodies yet. No arrest took place. CM or officer did not come to meet and there was no help. The situation is very worrying,” Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.



बताया गया इम्फ़ाल में 21 और 24 साल की लड़कियों का गैंगरेप & मर्डर हुआ। मणिपुर kongpokpi में गोलीबारी के बीच लड़की के भाई से मिली। उन्होंने बताया अभी तक उनका मृत शरीर भी नहीं मिल पाया है। कोई अरेस्ट नहीं हुआ। CM या अफ़सर मिलने नहीं आया और कोई मदद नहीं हुई। हालात बेहद चिंताजनक हैं। pic.twitter.com/4EVxtYVh9y — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 31, 2023

In the video, the man can be heard saying that an FIR has been filed in the case but no arrest has been made yet. The unidentified man informed that his mother is living in a relief camp and his father's health has deteriorated after the incident. Maliwal assured that he will get justice and said the commission would like to provide legal help.

“I'm really sorry for your loss and I will try my best that justice will come. I am very sure of it and we will work towards it. We would like to provide legal help because I think this matter should be raised to the court. Whatever help I can do, I will definitely do it,” Maliwal told the man.

Supreme Court Questions Centre Over Manipur Viral Video Incident

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Central government on the Manipur viral video, in which two women were allegedly sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob, asking why the FIR in the case was registered on May 18 when the incident happened on May 4.

“Supreme Court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 when the incident happened on May 4. What were the police doing from May 4 to May 18? The incident came to light that women are being paraded naked and at least two were raped. What were the police doing?” the Supreme Court asked the Central government. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that government has nothing to hide.

“This court can monitor the situation. Something coming from here or there will be hazardous,” he added.

Manipur Women Paraded Naked Viral Video

A 26-second video from Manipur has triggered outrage in the whole country where two women were stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob. The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur. After a video of the same went viral, the police swung into action and arrested seven people, including the main accused.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 to protest against the high court order, asking the state government to consider adding the Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). However, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday took over the investigation into the case.