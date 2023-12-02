Nagaur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Jyoti Mirdha Vs Congress’ Harendra Mirdha

New Delhi: The Nagaur Assembly constituency, situated in the Nagaur district, is among the 200 seats slated for the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections. On November 25, voters in the Nagaur Assembly segment exercised their franchise, and the results are scheduled to be announced on December 3.

Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The upcoming 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are anticipated to witness a head-to-head contest primarily between the incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with various regional and smaller parties also vying to make an impact.

In the preceding 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Nagaur Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 74.60%, with 174,639 valid votes cast out of 234,061 registered voters.

In the Nagaur Assembly constituency, Mohan Ram Choudhary emerged victorious by defeating Habibur Rehman Ashrafi Lamba with a margin of 13,008 votes. The winning candidate secured 7.40% more votes than the nearest rival.