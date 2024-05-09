Narco-Terror Module Busted In Baramulla Of Jammu and Kashmir: Drugs Worth Rs 50 Crore, Cash Recovered, 3 Arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that they have busted a narco-smuggling module in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, arresting three smugglers with a significant quantity of narcotics and cash. Speaking to reporters in Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Ashok Nagpure stated that the Uri police station received information on May 8 from reliable sources indicating the involvement of Mehmood Ahmad Najar of Churunda and Sajad Ahmad Malik of Dhanisyedan in narcotics smuggling.

Both suspects were detained for questioning, during which they disclosed that they had concealed contraband substances and cash in Churanda. "Following their disclosure, a police party, along with a magistrate, conducted a search at the location and recovered the contraband substance. The operation was assisted by the Army," Amod said.

He further mentioned that the accused revealed the involvement of another individual, Fayaz Ahmad Hajam of Danisyedan, in smuggling contraband from Pakistan. Subsequently, Hajam was detained, and during questioning, he disclosed the concealment of additional contraband, which was subsequently recovered by the police and magistrate.

"Additionally, based on further disclosures by Fayaz, some cash was also recovered from his residence. This module is linked to Pakistan-based handlers, from whom the police managed to recover contraband weighing 7.800 kg (valued at approximately Rs 50 crore) and cash worth Rs 12,63,500," he added.

The SSP stated that as of now, no election angle has been established in the investigation. However, a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner.