Narco-terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, contraband worth Rs 18 crore seized

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday (February 5) busted a narco-terror module by arresting two people along with contraband worth Rs 18 crore in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

A police officer said "Today on 5th Feb, police party of Police Station Uri and Police Post Kamalkote headed by SHO Police station Uri were patrolling the area from Dachi towards Basgran. During the patrolling, two vehicles Celero-X bearing registration No. JK09C-1584 and Alto bearing registration No. JK05G-0247 was found on a link road towards Dachi in a suspicious condition. Police patrolling party moved towards the vehicles, but the drivers of both the vehicles saw the Police patrolling party and tried to flee away from the spot however due to the timely action of Police party, both the persons were apprehended tactfully.”

According to the J&K police spokesman, both the vehicles mentioned above were searched accordingly. During the search, three packets of contraband apparently heroin was recovered from Celerio vehicle and five packets of heroin was seized from the Alto. A total of 8 packets of contraband weighing approximately about 9 Kgs were recovered. The cost of this contraband in the black market is above Rs 18 Crore.

Both the persons were questioned on the spot. During questioning the driver of the Alto car revealed his name as Mohd Sabir Barwal and is a resident of Jabda Kamalkote Tehsil Uri, while the driver of the Celerio car was identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray resident of Reban Rafiabad Sopore.

During search, mobile phones, one cheque to the tune of Rs 5 lakh and one Adhaar Card were recovered from the possession of Mohd Sabir Barwal. While seven cheques amounting to Rs 9,79,500, two blank cheques, one cheque book containing 22 leaves, were recovered from the possession of Parvaiz Ahmad Tantary.

The police has registered a case and an investigation is underway. The police officer said that it seems the consignment reached from across the border and the duo was taking it to sell. He added that more details will be known after the investigation ends.

