Narendra Modi highlights importance of sensitive justice system - Top quotes

New Delhi: Addressing the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries vis video conferencing, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of ease of justice for people and said a sensitive justice system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society. PM Modi pointed out the need for a dependable and speedy justice system for a healthy and confident society in a developing country like India.

Here are top six quotes from Narendra Modi's address at the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries:

1) "When justice is seen to be delivered, then the faith of the countrymen in the constitutional institutions is strengthened. And when justice is delivered, the confidence of the common man goes up."

2) "The biggest aspect of our society is the tendency to improve itself internally while moving forward on the path of progress."

3) "Our society keeps on weeding out irrelevant laws and wrong customs. Otherwise, when any tradition turns into orthodoxy, it turns out to be a burden on society. The people of the country should feel neither the absence of government nor the pressure of the government."

4) "A sensitive justice system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society."

5) "Local language plays a big role in the legal system for ease of justice. An academic ecosystem will also have to be created for the youth in the mother tongue. Law courses should be in the mother tongue, our laws should be written in simple language, digital libraries of important cases of High Courts and Supreme Court should be in the local language."

6) "Every state will have to update and upgrade its systems. It should also be an important goal of our legal education to prepare it according to technology."

The Prime Minister also informed that in the last 8 years, India has repealed more than one and a half thousand archaic laws and reduced more than 32,000 compliances to put an end to the legal hurdles that obstruct the path of innovation and ease of living."Many of these laws were continuing from the time of slavery," he said

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel were those present on occasion among others.According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system.

