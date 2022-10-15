'Full page ad war' against PM Modi in Wall Street Journal: Twitteratis slam 'Hindu haters', 'divisive forces'

It seems like multiple foreign organisations are working to not only defame India but portray the country's image as medieval. They are probably not happy with India's rapid economic progress. Just days before Spain's news daily used a snake charmer's caricature to portray India's economic growth, a full-page ad has been published in Wall Street Journal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministers and key officials.

A photo of the page was shared on Twitter by Indian-American Asha Jadeja Motwani, an entrepreneur. "Full page ad war on India’s growth & progress. WSJ These are deep pocketed Hindu haters, pretending this is a war on Modi. Shame on Wall Street Journal for allowing such misinformation & lies. My guess ? CAIR & IAMC are drawing from the “oil money pool” that these groups use," she wrote in the tweet.

However, Motwani did not share the date of publishing of this advertisement.

This WSJ ad war is being led by a shadowy group called Frontiers of Freedom…founder is clearly working with known India basher Rana Ayyub . pic.twitter.com/5LmDY3Ldsp October 14, 2022

The WSJ advertisement names Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Antrix Corp Chairman Rakesh Sasibhushan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court Judges Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian, Special PC Act Judge Chandra Shekhar, CBI DSP Ashish Pareek, Enforcement Directorate's Sanjay Kumar Mishra, ED Asst Director R Rajesh, Addl. Solicitor General N Venkataraman, and ED Dy Director A Sadiq Mohamed, in a connived manner. These officials have been investigating key cases that might affect the US-based lobbies' plan to derail India and thus they demanded the US government to levy sanctions against them as well.

"These Modi Government officials have decimated the rule of law by weaponising the institutions of the state to settle scores with political and business rivals, making India unsafe for investors. We have asked the US government to impose economic and visa sanctions against them under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. Under Modi, a decline in the rule of law has made India a dangerous place to invest. If you are an investor in India, you might be next," read the malafide ad titled 'Wanted Modi's Magnitsky 11'.

Also Read: SBI Credit Card Holders ALERT! State Bank hikes charges on EMI transactions, Rent Payments from November 15

Another Twitter user Govindarajan V noted, "Shocked to see such an open hate on India. It is abundantly clear that efforts are on to undermine & block our progress. It’s time for all of us including opposition parties to keep India first in their agenda & defeat such divisive forces. Siding with them is anti national."

GM. Shocked to see such an open hate on India. It is abundantly clear that efforts are on to undermine & block our progress. It’s time for all of us including opposition parties to keep India first in their agenda & defeat such divisive forces. Siding with them is anti national. — Govindarajan.V (@GovindarajanV10) October 15, 2022

The ad alleged that these officials make India an unsafe place to invest.