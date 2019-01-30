हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahatma Gandhi

Nation observes Martyr's Day, 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

NEW DELHI: The nation is observing Martyr's Day on Wednesday, January 30, the day of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Several politicians and national leaders took to social media to reminiscent on the sacrifice of the father of the nation. “On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence,” tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Gujarat's Dandi on Martyr's Day.

“Tomorrow, on Bapu’s Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism. In Dandi, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial will be dedicated to the nation. This is a tribute to Satyagrahis led by Gandhi Ji, who worked for India’s freedom,” tweeted PM Modi.

“On Punya Tithi of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, we remember his life and ideals and pay him our respectful tributes. Gandhi ji, always remained an inspiration for people globally to follow right path, the path of nonviolence in all their actions,” tweeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Later in the day, the national leaders will pay tributes at the Gandhi's samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial.

Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, while on his way to address a prayer meeting.

