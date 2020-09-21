हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Recruitment Agency

National Recruitment Agency likely to conduct CET from September 2021

It has been set up to provide the same platform to all candidates at the nearest District HQ and with a view to set a new standard of equity and inclusiveness in recruitment.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday (September 21, 2020) said that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is expected to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) from September 2021 onwards.

The NTA was set up by the Centre in an order dated August 28, 2020, as an independent, professional, specialist organization for the conduct of computer-based online CET to shortlist candidates for vacancies of Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts, Group 'B' Gazetted posts, which are exempted from consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC); Group ‘C’ posts in the Government and equivalent posts (where no such classifications exist) in instrumentalities of the Government, for which similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed. 

NRA will conduct CET to shortlist candidates for jobs in Government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

It will conduct only preliminary screening of candidates and the final recruitment will be done through domain-specific tests to be conducted by respective agencies namely SSC, RRBs and IBPS. 

Based on the score obtained in CET conducted by NRA, candidates may appear in domain-specific tests to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies.

NRA would identify language experts to translate the question paper in all regional languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, as per requirement and subject to an adequate number of candidates opting to take the test in the regional language.

