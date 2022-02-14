'Nava Punjab, BJP de naal...': PM Narendra Modi in Jalandhar

Addressing a public rally in Jalandhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a new slogan "Nava Punjab, BJP de naal" that translates to "New Punjab with BJP". The Prime Minister said that people of Punjab have decided change and they will certainly vote for the NDA alliance here.

PM Modi further said that he couldn't visit the popular Devi Talab Mandir in the city as police couldn't make the security arrangement. "Look at the situation of state government here. I wanted to visit the temple. But they (police) said they can't make the security arrangements," PM Narendra Modi said.

Congress is the incumbent government in the state.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

On January 5, there was a lapse in the Prime Minister`s security when he was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab due to the road being blocked by some protesters.