Navjot Singh Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Congress chief on July 23, invites CM Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to take charge on Friday (July 23), ANI cited sources as saying. As per reports, Sidhu has extended the invitation to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the event.

The invite which has been signed by around 65 MLAs has been sent to the Punjab CM, with whom Sidhu has been embroiled in a bitter rivalry for some time now. AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat has also been invited for the program, the news agency reported.

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge on July 23. He has sent an invitation signed by around 65 MLAs to CM Amrinder Singh. Sidhu has also invited AICC in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat to the programme: Sources pic.twitter.com/eOzm6WXt9B — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Sidhu, who was named as Punjab Congress chief on July 18, will replace incumbent state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. The party high command has also appointed four legislators Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Pawan Goel as working presidents of the party.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral had refuted reports of the cricketer-turned-politician meeting the Punjab CM. He added that Singh will not meet Sidhu till the latter publicly apologises for his derogatory remarks on social media against the CM.

"Reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking time to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are totally false. No time has been sought. No change in the stance. The Chief Minister will not meet Sidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," Thukral said in a tweet.

Sidhu's supporters have questioned the demand for an apology. "Why should Sidhu apologise (to CM)? It's not a public issue. CM has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to the public," Congress MLA Pargat Singh said.

The tiff between Sidhu and Singh seems far from over, which has caused concerns for Congress as Punjab goes to polls next year.

Meanwhile, in what was seen as a show of strength, Navjot Singh Sidhu, accompanied by 62 legislators, including many state Cabinet ministers, on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Amritsar's Golden Temple.

(With agency inputs)

