NCHM JEE

NCHM JEE 2021: NTA postpones entrance exam due to COVID-19, extends registration date, check details

The NCHM JEE - 2021 exam was scheduled for June 12, 2021.

File Photo (IANS)

NCHM JEE 2021: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) postponed the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2021).

"Representations are being received from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it. With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam," the NTA said.

The NTA said that the revised date of the exam will be announced in due course. 

It also extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam.

Now the last date for submission of online exam application forms has been extended till May 31 2021 (upto 5.00 PM). Last date for payment of the exam fee online has also been extended till May 31 (upto 11.50 PM), whereas, the correction window will be between June 2 and June 8.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA at www.nta.ac.in and https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For further clarification related to NCHM JEE – 2021, the candidates can also contact at 011-40759000.
 

