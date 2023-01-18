topStoriesenglish
NCP leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz, his French wife booked for allegedly forging visa papers

Faraz Malik's wife Hamleen who also faces allegations in the fake documents case is a French citizen.

Jan 18, 2023
  • Mumbai police booked Nawab Malik's son in a cheating case
  • He allegedly forged visa documents to extend his wife's visa

Mumbai: The Mumbai police booked Faraz Malik, the son of a former minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, for allegedly submitting falsified documents in order to extend his wife Hamleen's visa. The Kurla police have filed a case against Faraz and Hamleen, who is a French citizen, under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was initiated based on a complaint from a Special Branch officer who had discovered the alleged forgery during an investigation.

Faraz allegedly forged documents in 2020 which his wife Hamleen used

According to the police, Faraz had submitted fake documents between March 2 and June 23 of last year. The alleged forgery occurred in 2020 and several other individuals have been charged in connection to the case. Hamleen had entered India in 2020 using the forged documents provided to her, according to the police. The forgery was discovered during an investigation by the Special Branch officer and a formal complaint was made to the Kurla police.

The submission of forged documents for the purpose of visa extension is a criminal offense and can lead to imprisonment, fines, and deportation. The case is under investigation.

(With ANI inputs)

