NDRF rescues five-year-old Shivani from borewell in Haryana

Karnal: The NDRF team successfully pulled out five-year-old girl Shivani who fell into a 50 feet deep borewell in Karnal district of Haryana, on Sunday. The NDRF team was immediately called for rescue after the incident was reported.

According to reports, the NDRF team tried to pull out the girl using noosed rope, after they identified her foot through a CCTV footage. The rescue team failed in their initial attempt and were trying other methods to pull her out. Shivani was finally taken out on Monday but there was no body movement of the child observed.

After being pulled out of the borewell she was immediately taken to Kalpana Chawla Medical College, and now she is being taken to Chandigarh.

Shivani was missing from Sunday afternoon, people got to know about the tragic incident at 9 pm. The Haryana police team and nearby villagers gathered in large number in the incident area.

This is the second borewell incident which occurred in the past two weeks. Earlier a 2-year-old kid Sujit Wilson, feel into a borewell in Nadukattupatti village of Tamil Nadu. Sadly, after long hours of the rescue operation, Sujit Wilson was not saved and he lost his life in the tragic incident.