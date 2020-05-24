Need time to restore air travel, lockdown may extend beyond May 31 in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (May 24) held an online briefing on the prevailing situation on coronavirus in the state and said he is anticipating more cases and that the fight against COVID-19 is going to be a tougher one.

Speaking to the people of Maharashtra, Uddhav said the government needs time to prepare for the opening of the aviation sector. The lockdown, CM Uddhav said, cannot be lifted now.

"We can’t say that lockdown will be over by May 31. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," the CM said during an address to the people of the state.

"I spoke to the Aviation minister (Hardeep Singh Puri) . I understand the need for opening up air travel, but we need more time to prepare," he said.

The resumption of domestic flights -- announced by the Centre earlier this week, had become a matter of contention with the state as Maharashtra indicated its unwillingness to go with the Centre's plan.

The Chief Minister also cautioned the people that since Monsoon season is approaching the state, there will be a surge in related ailments. "We need to take extra precautions," he said.

Uddhav asked the people to not get panic since the state government is prepared with extra health facilities.