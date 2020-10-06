NEET 2020 OMR sheet released at ntaneet.nic.in; know download process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the OMR sheets of NEET exam 2020 on October 5. The NEET OMR sheet has been released at ntaneet.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the facility to challenge the NEET OMR answer sheets challenge on ntaneet.nic.in has also been made available by NTA. The facility is available from October 5 to October 7, 2020 (6 pm).

It is to be noted that for every question challenged, candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 1000 online as the processing fee. The payment can be made up to 8 pm on October 7, 2020, through Debit/credit card/net banking.

Here's the process to download the NEET OMR sheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘OMR Challenge’. This option is available under the current events section of the website

Step 3: Fill the NEET credentials: application numbers and password

Step 4: Click on Login

Step 5: Candidates can check the NEET 2020 OMR sheet and can download it

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The final answer key is expected to be released soon. The result of the exam is likely to be declared by October 12 on the official website.