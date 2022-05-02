NEET 2022: NTA extends registration date till May 15, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi: The application date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 has been extended to May 15 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Earlier, the last date to apply for the NEET 2022 entrance exam was May 6. However, as per the latest notification, the deadline for the application is now extended upto May 15, 2022.

The development comes after the Armed Forces Medical Colleges decided to use NEET scorecards for admission to BSc Nursing courses.

“It has also been decided by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services that the scores of NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course…In view of the above, the last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended,” stated the NTA notification.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NEET 2022 on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in which is scheduled for July 17, 2022.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET every year for the admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses like MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses, BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences, Veterinary courses and other paramedical courses across the country.

