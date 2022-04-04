NEET 2022: Registration likely to begin today at neet.nta.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 today.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will most likely be held in July, while the application process will start from April, according to media reports.

NTA is expected to release the notification in April on the official websites- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. More than 16 lakh students are expected to appear for NEET UG 2022 examination this year.

It may be noted that the agency is yet to officially announce the NEET UG 2022 examination date and time. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website nta.ac.in.

NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

Additionally, this year's application process for NEET UG has been divided into two phases: The candidates will have to submit a particular set of information before the entrance test in the first phase and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase before the NEET results were declared.

NTA has also removed the upper age limit for NEET UG for all candidates this year. NEET UG 2022 exam would be conducted in pen and paper mode in over 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

NEET UG 2022 will have 180 MCQs from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject will have two sections the first section will have 35 compulsory questions while the second section will have 15 questions of which candidates need to attempt only 10.

