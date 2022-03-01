When will NEET UG 2022 be held? Update about date, how to prepare - details here

For students who aspire to pursue education and later a career in medicine, NEET UG, which students appear for after class 12, remains a most sought-after exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has the responsibility to conduct this exam nationwide for all the aspirants. Earlier, it was being speculated that the dates for NEET-UG 2022 will be released in January. But this did not happen and now it is being considered that the dates for the NEET UG 2022 will be out by the first week of March.

If the dates are out by the first week of March, then there are high chances that the exam will be conducted on any Sunday between the last week of June and the first week of July, say experts. The delays have made students pepping for the exam tensed.

"The Medical Advisory Council of the National Medical Commission had a meeting with National Testing Agency (NTA) last week. The schedule for the three entrance exams is likely to be announced sometime next week," a senior official familiar with the development said.

NTA will be conducting multiple entrances starting April 2022, which include two JEE (main) for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes, NEET-UG for medical and allied courses, and a common entrance test for admission to central universities.

It is important for students to remain focused. Oswal Books give you some tips:

1) Stop worrying about the dates of the exam. Students will be given sufficient time post announcement. Rather focus on preparation. Study for at least 10-12 hours while prepping for NEET-UG 2022.

2) Make a schedule for syllabus completion. Many students are waiting for the exact schedule for the NEET and still haven't designed their study timetable. Students should understand the need of the hour because if the schedule is not made in time, then students won't be able to complete their syllabus in time. Divide your time wisely and design and follow the timetable.

3) Balance theory with question practice. Students believe that they can easily crack NEET by knowing all the concepts without thorough practice. But this will not land them anywhere. Students should devote equal time to theory and question practice.

4) Writing mock tests every 2 weeks is key. Mock tests are the crux for excelling in NEET-UG 2022. If you are ignoring mock practice sessions every two weeks. then you are making things tough for you. Make a habit to solve the mock tests. It will help students realize the typologies of questions that they will encounter on the day of the exam.

