हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET

NEET: Bill against exam unanimously passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly, BJP stages walk out

The anti-NEET Bill was returned days ago by State Governor RN Ravi. The resolution was adopted amid the thumping of desks, and Speaker M Appavu announced that it has been adopted unanimously.

NEET: Bill against exam unanimously passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly, BJP stages walk out

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday (February 8) adopted again the anti-NEET Bill returned days ago by the State Governor RN Ravi. The resolution was adopted amid the thumping of desks, and Speaker M Appavu announced that it has been adopted unanimously. The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Earlier, the BJP led by its floor leader Nainar Nagenthiran staged a walkout raising its objection to the move.

During the discussion over the bill, the House witnessed din twice when AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar, Health Minister in the previous regime, traced the origin of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test to the Congress-led UPA regime in 2010 which was opposed to by the Congress members.

Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami said that his party colleague was only stating the fact. The chief minister, referring to the communique of Governor Ravi on the return of the bill last week, said the reasons adduced by him were not correct.

Ravi, citing the Justice AK Rajan panel recommendations on NEET, said they were based on "guess," but it was data-driven and based on the opinions furnished by over one lakh people, Stalin said.

Reiterating his government's stand against the qualifying test, he said "NEET is not an education system but only a system to coach medical aspirants."

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NEETanti NEET BillTamil Nadu
Next
Story

Congress stages a walkout from Rajya Sabha over PM Narendra Modi's speech

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav shares press conference with Mamata Banerjee