NEET PG 2022

NEET PG 2022: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to felicitate top 25 rank holders in Dental, Medicine courses

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will felicitate top rank holders of the entrance exam NEET PG 2022.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
  • Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will felicitate top 25 rank holders in the NEET PG exam
  • Mandaviya will also host a dinner for the top rank holders
  • NEET PG 2022 Results were declared on June 1 2022

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact and felicitate top 25 rank holders in the NEET PG exam of both medicine and dental courses. This is first time that an Union Health minister will felicitate top rank holders of the entrance exam, officials said. Mandaviya will also host a dinner for the top rank holders. Senior Health ministry officials will also be present on the occasion, officials said. The event comes on the eve of the National Doctors' Day which will be observed in all medical and dental colleges across the country, including all the AIIMS.

At the central level, eminent doctors will be felicitated at an event to be held on July 1 at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Reacting to the health minister's felicitation ceremony, a doctor said, "The initiative will motivate young and budding post graduate specialists for serving the country."

Earlier, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Results were declared on June 1 2022 by National Board of Examinations. While Dr. Shagun Batra has secured the 1st position, there are Dr. Joseph and Dr. Swaroop Hegde at positions 2 and 4 respectively.

