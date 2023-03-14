topStoriesenglish2583609
NEET PG 2023 Result RELEASED At nbe.edu.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard, Cut Off Here

NEET PG result is out today, over two lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Scroll down for the steps and direct link to download scorecard. 

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2023 Result. The NEET PG 2023 result has been released today, on March 14, 2023. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by logging in with their credentials from the direct link given below. NEET PG 2023 was conducted on 5 March for admissions to postgraduate (PG) medical programmes. Over two lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Scorecard of the candidate can be downloaded from the official website itself on or after 25 March.

NEET PG 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard 

NBE in an official notice said, “The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy."

NEET PG 2023 Result Out: Steps To Download Here

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NEET PG result, scorecard.

- Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in
- Click on the link for NEET PG 2023 result
- NEET PG result 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result PDF and search roll number using Ctrl+F command
- Verify the details mentioned in the NEET PG 2023 result PDF.

NEET PG 2023: Cut-off

General/ EWS- 291 (Out of 800)
General- PwBD- 274 (Out of 800)
SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)- 257 (Out of 800)

NEET PG 2023 result PDF includes the roll number of candidates, marks scored, and the rank secured by the candidate. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2023 exam will now be called for the counselling session which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on or after March 25, 2023

