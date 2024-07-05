Advertisement
NEET-PG 2024 Exam Rescheduled To August 11 In Two Shifts

Previously, the NEET-PG 2024 exam was planned for March 3 but was later postponed to July 7 due to general elections. However, it was further advanced to June 23. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised exam date for NEET-PG 2024. The exam was initially scheduled for June 23. It will now take place on August 11 in two shifts. This rescheduling occurred as a 'precautionary measure' following allegations of irregularities in recent competitive exams. The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in NEET-PG 2024 remains August 15, 2024.

"In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, 2024," the Board said.

Previously, the NEET-PG 2024 exam was planned for March 3 but was later postponed to July 7 due to general elections. However, it was further advanced to June 23. The Ministry of Health wanted to ensure the robustness of the exam process and prevent any vulnerabilities. Around two lakh MBBS graduates take NEET-PG each year for approximately 52,000 postgraduate seats across the country. Additionally, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced the 'Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023,' mandating that all rounds of NEET-PG counseling for every seat will be conducted online by state or central counseling authorities. 

