NEET Result 2020 and final answer key expected to be released today at ntaneet.ac.in

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 and the final answer keys anytime soon. As per NTA officials, the NEET 2020 results are highly expected to be released in online mode on Monday (October 12).

Students can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body -- ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in. More than 13 lakh medical aspirants took NEET 2020 this year.

Meanwhile, the NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. The final asnwer keys will also be made available to candidates on the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Once the final answer key is released, candidates who appeared for the exam, can check it for all sets (E1-E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) by visiting the official website of the NTA.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET answer key once it is released by the NTA:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key’.

Step 3: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the NEET answer key.

The NTA had released the OMR sheet on October 5 and has also provided an option to challenge responses. The facility to challenge the NEET OMR answer sheets was available from October 5 to October 7 (6 pm). For every question challenged, candidates were required to pay a sum of Rs 1000 online as the processing fee. The payment was to be made up to 8 pm on October 7, 2020, through Debit/credit card/net banking.

Till last year, students were given the opportunity to raise objections as soon as the answer was issued. This year, there is a slight change. Candidates who appeared for NEET 2020 exam, should note that a notice regarding challenging the keys will be released later.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.