NEET UG 2022: Amid massive protests from students to postpone NEET UG 2022, the fact check wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday said NEET UG 2022 has not been postponed and will be held as per the schedule. The clarification from the PIB came after a circular doing the rounds on the social media claiming that the NEET UG 2022 exam was postponed to September 4. The PIB termed the circular ‘fake’. “A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. The notice is fake,” PIB tweeted.

A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. #PIBFactCheck



▶️ This notice is #Fake



▶️ @DG_NTA has not issued any such notice pic.twitter.com/tjFRpJWZNy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2022

Candidates appearing for NEET 2022 are advised to follow and circulate the notices that are available on the official website nta.ac.in. As per the NEET 2022 schedule, the undergraduate medical entrance test would be conducted on July 17 with the registration process concluded on May 20.

NEET UG aspirants, as well as their parents, have been demanding the postponement of the undergraduate medical entrance examination citing the ongoing CBSE board examination that will give less time for NEET preparation.

Recently, India wide parents association wrote a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to intervene in the matter and reschedule the NEET UG exam date from July 17. The letter claims that lakhs of students have raised their concerns over Twitter and have also written letters to the Education Ministry and NTA requesting the same.

Few aspirants shared the copy of letter sent to officials, students have demanded the NEET exam to be postponed by at least 6 weeks giving more preparation time to the students.