NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Related To Medical Entrance Exam On July 18

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday announced to schedule the hearing for petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 on July 18th.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the prestigious test, have submitted their affidavits as per the Supreme Court's directive on July 8th.

The bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that lawyers representing some of the petitioners have not yet received the affidavits submitted by the Centre and the NTA.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on July 18.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas related to NEET-UG 2024, which include allegations of irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.