Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765546
NewsIndia
NEET-UG ROW

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Related To Medical Entrance Exam On July 18

The top court has posted the matter related to NEET-UG 2024 on July 18.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Related To Medical Entrance Exam On July 18

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday announced to schedule the hearing for petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam  NEET-UG 2024 on July 18th.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the prestigious test, have submitted their affidavits as per the Supreme Court's directive on July 8th.

 

 

The bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that lawyers representing some of the petitioners have not yet received the affidavits submitted by the Centre and the NTA.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on July 18.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas related to NEET-UG 2024, which include allegations of irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Video album' of Modi-Putin's chemistry
DNA Video
DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!
DNA Video
DNA: China's 'entry' in Kathua!
DNA Video
DNA: Faizan was turning children into 'Mujahideen'!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's mock Mars mission wraps up
DNA Video
DNA: Kidney racket busted in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple to open on July 14
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas