Netizens love Delhi Teacher-Student's dance on Sapna Chaudhary's Chatak-Matak

A Delhi government school's teacher and student's dance on the popular Haryanvi song "Chatak-Matak" is going viral on social media. In the video, the teacher, Manu Gulati, is seen spending some happy time with her students. As seen in the video, the teacher joins her student dancing on the number sung by Haryanvi singer Renuka Panwar, that also features stage performer Sapna Chaudhary.

"Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. Mam, aap bhi karo. Mai Sikhaungi. English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day," Manu Gulati tweeted along with a video.

People gave Manu Gulati a thumbs up for her act.

"You are such a cool teacher. No wonder the students are at ease with you. I try to be as friendly with my students too. Although my students are in university, they have the same childishness in them. It's so important to be their friend," one of the user, who also appeared to be a teacher, posted.

Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal.

"मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।" English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day. #MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

"I would be lucky if I would get teachers like you & thanks for making the classroom environ so engaging and sort of interactive . In my school teachers were so uncooperative and literally they want us to just only be studious. You're doing great Mam," a user who goes by the name Peeyush said.

For those who don't know, Manu Gulati is a teacher in Delhi state government school. She is quite popular on social media for her innovative ways of teaching her students.

Manu Gulati describes herself as a Fullbright fellow and a Phd scholar on her Twitter profile.